Dec 28 (Reuters) - MUSCAT SECURITIES MARKET:

* SAYS OMAN HOTELS AND TOURISM SHARES ARE SUSPENDED FROM TRADING DUE TO COMPLETION OF TRANSFORMING ITS LEGAL FORM TO CLOSED COMPANY‍​

* MUSCAT SECURITIES MARKET SAYS COMPANY LISTING WILL BE MOVED TO THE THIRD MARKET Source:(bit.ly/2CfBe7R) Further company coverage: