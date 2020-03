March 21 (Reuters) - M&T Bank Corp:

* M&T BANK ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY CHANGES TO RETAIL BANKING SERVICES

* M&T BANK WILL KEEP ITS BRANCHES OPEN FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE WITH A MODIFIED SERVICE MODEL

* EFFECTIVE MONDAY MARCH 23, BRANCH LOBBIES WILL BE OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY