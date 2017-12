Dec 20 (Reuters) - M&T Bank Corp:

* M&T BANK CORPORATION NAMES RENÉ JONES CHAIRMAN AND CEO

* M&T BANK - JONES SUCCEEDS M&T‘S CHAIRMAN & CEO ROBERT WILMERS, WHO DIED SUDDENLY AND UNEXPECTEDLY AT HOME ON DECEMBER 16

* M&T BANK CORP - JONES WAS ALSO ELECTED TO BOARD OF BOTH M&T AND M&T BANK