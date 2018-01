BRIEF-M&T Bank Corp Q4 Operating Earnings Per Share $2.04

Jan 18 (Reuters) - M&T Bank Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.04

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.41 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.01

* - PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $31 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017, COMPARED WITH $62 MILLION IN YEAR-EARLIER QUARTER

* - TANGIBLE EQUITY PER COMMON SHARE OF $69.08 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS UP 2% FROM $67.85 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016

* - NET CHARGE-OFFS OF LOANS WERE $27 MILLION DURING QUARTER, COMPARED WITH $49 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2016

* - QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME EXPRESSED ON A TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS AGGREGATED $980 MILLION, UP 11% FROM $883 MILLION IN YEAR-EARLIER QUARTER

* - ESTIMATED INCREMENTAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE IN Q4 RELATED TO TAX ACT WAS $85 MILLION, OR$.56 OF DILUTED EPS