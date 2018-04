BRIEF-M&T Bank Corporation Announces Q1 Operating Earnings Per Share $2.26

April 16 (Reuters) - M&T Bank Corp:

* Q1 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.26

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.76 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $43 MILLION IN INITIAL 2018 QUARTER, COMPARED WITH $55 MILLION IN CORRESPONDING 2017 QUARTER

* M&T BANK - NET CHARGE-OFFS OF LOANS WERE $41 MILLION DURING RECENT QUARTER, VERSUS $43 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

* NET INTEREST INCOME EXPRESSED ON A TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS AGGREGATED $980 MILLION IN Q1 , UP 6% FROM FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2017

* M&T BANK - DURING RECENT QUARTER, INCREASED RESERVE FOR LITIGATION MATTERS BY $135 MILLION TO REFLECT STATUS OF PRE-EXISTING LITIGATION

* TANGIBLE EQUITY PER COMMON SHARE WAS $66.99 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED WITH $67.16 AT MARCH 31, 2017

* M&T BANK - INCREASED RESERVE FOR LITIGATION MATTERS REDUCED QTRLY NET INCOME BY $0.68/SHARE

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)