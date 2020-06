June 30 (Reuters) - M&T Bank Corp:

* M&T BANK CORP - M&T’S PRELIMINARY STRESS CAPITAL BUFFER HAS BEEN SET AT 2.5 PERCENT MINIMUM

* M&T BANK CORP - CO WILL BE SUBJECT TO 7.0% CET1 RATIO THRESHOLD UNDER SCB REGULATION WHICH BECOMES EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 1, 2020