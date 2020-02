Feb 21 (Reuters) - Mtag Group Bhd:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT 10.5 MILLION RGT; QTRLY REVENUE 45.8 MILLION RGT

* GIVEN THE EXTENT AND TIMING OF THE CORONAVRUS OUTBREAK, ECONOMIC ACTIVITIES IN Q1 MAY SOMEWHAT BE AFFECTED Source text :bit.ly/37QhJ3H Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)