Dec 7 (Reuters) - Medical Transcription Billing Corp :

* MEDICAL TRANSCRIPTION BILLING CORP - ANNOUNCED SALE IN PUBLIC OFFERING OF 155,440 SHARES OF ITS SERIES A PREFERRED STOCK AT A PRICE OF $25 PER SHARE