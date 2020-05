May 14 (Reuters) - MTBC Inc:

* MTBC REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2020 REVENUE

* Q1 REVENUE $21.9 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $20.9 MILLION

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03

* SEES FY 2020 REVENUE UP 55 TO 58 PERCENT

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.64 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* NOW PLANNING FOR LOWER REVENUES IN Q2 THAN WE REPORTED IN Q1 BASED ON LOWER PATIENT VISITS NATIONWIDE

* ANTICIPATES FULL YEAR 2020 REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY $100 TO $102 MILLION

* FY2020 REVENUE VIEW $96.5 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA