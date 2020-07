July 7 (Reuters) - MTBC Inc:

* SEES FY 2020 REVENUE $105 MILLION TO $107 MILLION

* EXPECT ANNUALIZED REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY $130 - $135 MILLION DURING SECOND HALF OF 2020

* REAFFIRMING ITS 2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $12 - $ 13 MILLION

* MTBC - EXPECT TO ACHIEVE ABOUT $24 - 25 MILLION OF ANNUALIZED ADJUSTED EBITDA DURING SECOND HALF OF 2020