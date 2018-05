BRIEF-MTBC To Buy Assets Of Orion Healthcorp And 13 Of Its Affiliate Companies

May 7 (Reuters) - Medical Transcription Billing Corp :

* MTBC SIGNS ACQUISITION AGREEMENT THAT COULD INCREASE REVENUES BY AT LEAST 50%

* MEDICAL TRANSCRIPTION BILLING - ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO BUY ASSETS OF ORION HEALTHCORP AND 13 OF ITS AFFILIATE COMPANIES

* MEDICAL TRANSCRIPTION BILLING CORP - UPON DEAL CLOSING, EXPECTS TRANSACTION WOULD INCREASE MTBC’S ANNUALIZED REVENUES BY AT LEAST 50 PERCENT

* MEDICAL TRANSCRIPTION BILLING - CO TO BUY MOST OF ORION’S ASSETS, INCLUDING CUSTOMER CONTRACTS, OTHERS EXCEPT FOR THOSE THAT ARE EXPRESSLY ASSUMED

* MEDICAL TRANSCRIPTION BILLING - PURCHASE PRICE, WHICH CO EXPECTS TO PAY FROM AVAILABLE CASH BALANCE, IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $10 AND $12 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)