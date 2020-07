BRIEF-MTG: ESL And DreamHack Extend Streaming Portfolio With Huya Deal

July 23 (Reuters) - Modern Times Group MTG AB:

* MODERN TIMES GROUP MTG ESPORTS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES ESL AND DREAMHACK HAVE TODAY JOINTLY ANNOUNCED ENTERING INTO A NEW AGREEMENT WITH HUYA INC (HUYA)

* ESL AND DREAMHACK EXTEND STREAMING PORTFOLIO WITH HUYA INC DEAL

* AGREEMENTS WILL INCREASE EXPOSURE FOR ESL AND DREAMHACK PARTNERS IN GLOBAL ESPORTS MARKET

* ONE-YEAR DEAL WITH HUYA, A LEADING GAME LIVE-STREAMING PLATFORM IN CHINA

* ONE-YEAR DEAL WITH HUYA, A LEADING GAME LIVE-STREAMING PLATFORM IN CHINA

* HUYA ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO BROADCAST DREAMHACK CS:GO AND DOTA 2 TOURNAMENTS VIA A SUB-LICENSING AGREEMENT