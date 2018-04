BRIEF-MTG Q1 operating profit beats expectations

April 23 (Reuters) - Modern Times Group MTG AB:

* Q1 RECORD Q1 SALES OF SEK 4,674M (3,704) WITH 9% ORGANIC GROWTH

* Q1 - OPERATING INCOME BEFORE IAC OF SEK 237M (137) INCLUDING TRANSACTION COSTS OF SEK 12M (6)

* Q1 - TOTAL OPERATING INCOME OF SEK 220M (137) INCLUDING SEK -17M (0) OF ITEMS AFFECTING COMPARABILITY

* REUTERS POLL: MTG Q1 SALES WERE SEEN AT 4,502 MILLION SEK, EBIT AT 209 MILLION SEK

* SAYS OUR DIGITAL SALES WERE UP 88% IN Q1 AND ACCOUNTED FOR 35% OF TOTAL SALES

* SAYS MTGX SALES WERE UP 226% ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 27% ON AN ORGANIC BASIS

* MTGX: SAYS WE TURNED THE REPORTED EBITDA LOSS A YEAR AGO INTO A PROFIT OF SEK 45M WITH THE HELP OF THE CONTRIBUTION FROM INNOGAMES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)