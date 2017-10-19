FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-MTG Q3 operating profit just above forecast
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
October 19, 2017 / 5:42 AM / in 3 days

BRIEF-MTG Q3 operating profit just above forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - MTG AB

* Q3 ‍sales of SEK 4,280m (3,657) with 7% organic growth​

* Q3 ‍operating income up 83% to SEK 257m​

* Reuters poll: MTG Q3 sales were seen at 4,195 million SEK, EBIT at 251 million SEK

* Says ‍we have adjusted our expectations for MTGx’s full year results​

* Says ‍it remains our ambition to deliver a first quarterly profit for MTGx in Q4 of this year, but at a lower level than previously anticipated​

* MTGx Q3 EBIT -38 million SEK vs -15.5 million SEK mean forecast

* Says ‍this excludes potential non-cash write-down of up to SEK 35m​

* Says ‍our objective remains to deliver profitable full year growth for group’s continuing operations, as well as for Nordic Entertainment segment​

* Says ‍organic sales development reflected 39% growth for MTGx businesses, including 49% organic esports sales growth​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.