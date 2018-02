Feb 5 (Reuters) - Mtge Investment Corp:

* ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.63

* MTGE INVESTMENT - ‍AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, CO‘S NET BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $20.75, AN INCREASE OF $0.14 PER COMMON SHARE, OR 0.7% FROM ITS SEPT 30, 2017​

* QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $22.6 MILLION VERSUS $21.5 MILLION PRIOR QUARTER