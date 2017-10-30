FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MTGE Investment Corp reports Q3 earnings per share $1.06
October 30, 2017 / 8:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-MTGE Investment Corp reports Q3 earnings per share $1.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - MTGE Investment Corp:

* MTGE Investment Corp announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.06

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mtge investment corp - ‍$20.61 net book value per common share as of September 30, 2017​

* MTGE Investment Corp - ‍board of directors of company has authorized an extension of company’s existing stock repurchase plan through December 31, 2018​

* MTGE Investment Corp - ‍under stock repurchase plan, company is authorized to repurchase up to $100 million of its outstanding shares of common stock​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

