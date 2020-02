BRIEF-MTG's Esports Portfolio Companies To Have On-Site Audience On In Poland

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Modern Times Group MTG AB:

* RESTRICTIONS REGARDING ON-SITE AUDIENCE FOR ESL-EVENT IN POLAND DUE TO COVID-19/CORONA VIRUS

* UPCOMING ESPORT-EVENTS IN OTHER COUNTRIES WILL, AS FOR NOW, BE HELD AS PLANNED

* ESPORTS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES ESL HAS BEEN RESTRICTED TO HAVE ON-SITE AUDIENCE ON ITS ESPORT-EVENT IN KATOWICE, POLAND

* DECISION FROM POLISH STATE SANITARY DEPARTMENT ONLY AFFECTS ON-SITE AUDIENCE IN ESPORT-EVENT IN KATOWICE

* MODERN TIMES GROUP MTG AB’S (MTG) ESPORTS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES ESL HAS BEEN RESTRICTED TO HAVE ON-SITE AUDIENCE ON ITS ESPORT-EVENT IN KATOWICE, POLAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)