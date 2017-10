Oct 5 (Reuters) - Modern Times Group MTG AB

* MTG’s Kongregate acquires Synapse Games

* Synapse’s five mobile games have so far been downloaded over 18.5 million times, and the company’s PC and mobile games have nearly 1 billion combined gameplays

* Kongregate will operate Synapse as an independent studio. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)