March 14 (Reuters) - Mti Wireless Edge Ltd:

* MERGER DISCUSSIONS WITH MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER

* ‍IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH MTI COMPUTERS & SOFTWARE SERVICES (1982) LTD REGARDING A POTENTIAL MERGER BETWEEN TWO COMPANIES​

* ‍AS CONSIDERATION FOR MERGER, CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS OF MTIC WOULD RECEIVE NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN COMPANY​