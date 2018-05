May 2 (Reuters) - MTI Wireless Edge Ltd:

* MTI WIRELESS EDGE LTD - ANNOUNCES THAT ON 1 MAY, ENTERED INTO A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH ITS MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER, MTI COMPUTERS & SOFTWARE SERVICES LTD

* MTI WIRELESS EDGE - AS CONSIDERATION, CO WILL ALLOCATE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF MTIC 31.6 MILLION NEW ORDINARY SHARES, SUBJECT TO A CONVERSION RATIO MECHANISM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)