BRIEF-MTN Group Qtrly Active MTN Mobile Money Customers Increased By 3.9 pct

May 3 (Reuters) - MTN Group Ltd:

* QUARTER ACTIVE MTN MOBILE MONEY CUSTOMERS INCREASED BY 3,9% QOQ TO 22,7 MILLION

* QTRLY GROUP SUBSCRIBERS INCREASED BY 1,9% QUARTER-ON-QUARTER ,WITH NET ADDITIONS OF 4,1 MILLION

* QUARTER GROUP SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED BY 9,1%, QUARTER GROUP DATA REVENUE INCREASED BY 26,9%

* QTRLY MTN SOUTH AFRICA SERVICE REVENUE UP BY 2,5% WHILE EBITDA MARGIN INCREASED BY 150BP YEAR-ON-YEAR (YOY) TO 35,0%

* AIM TO CONCLUDE IPO PROCESS IN NIGERIA AND GHANA DURING 2018

* ON 20 APRIL 2018, RECEIVED ALL REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS TO PROCEED WITH IPO IN GHANA, WHICH WE EXPECT TO LAUNCH IN LATE MAY 2018

* MTN CAMEROON IS WELL ADVANCED IN AGREEING TERMS OF ITS LICENCE AMENDMENTS AND EXPECTS TO SIGN REVISED LICENCE DURING MAY 2018

* MTN BENIN AND GOVERNMENT OF BENIN HAVE CONCLUDED A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING

* MOU INCLUDES SETTLEMENT OF FREQUENCY FEES, 5-YEAR LICENCE EXTENSION AND ADDITION OF FTTX TO EXISTING LICENCE CONDITIONS SETTLED BY PAYING XAF35 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: