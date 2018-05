BRIEF-MTN Nigeria Posts Q1 Subscriber Net Additions Of 2.3 Mln

May 7 (Reuters) - MTN Group Ltd:

* MTN NIGERIA REPORTED STRONG SUBSCRIBER NET ADDITIONS OF 2,3 MILLION

* IN Q1 OF 2018, MTN NIGERIA, INCREASED NAIRA SERVICE REVENUE BY 14,5% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* IN Q1, MTN NIGERIA HAD A 62,2% INCREASE IN BILLED DATA VOLUMES

* Q1 MTN NIGERIA ACTIVE MOBILE MONEY CUSTOMERS INCREASED TO 2,0 MILLION

* Q1 MTN NIGERIA DATA REVENUE INCREASED BY 73,2% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* Q1 MTN NIGERIA, EBITDA MARGIN INCREASED BY 332BP TO 41,8%

* MTN NIGERIA INVESTED N17,9BN IN CAPEX IN Q1