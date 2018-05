BRIEF-MTN Says U.S. Re-Sanctions Against Iran May Limit Ability To Repatriate Cash, Both Dividends And Loans, From MTN Irancell

May 9 (Reuters) - MTN Group Ltd:

* US RE-SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN SANCTIONS MAY LIMIT ABILITY OF MTN TO REPATRIATE CASH, BOTH DIVIDENDS AND LOANS, FROM MTN IRANCELL

* REMAINS COMMITTED TO INVESTMENT IN IRANCELL, TO REPATRIATING BALANCE OF LEGACY CASH IN IRAN WHILST REMAINING COMPLIANT WITH APPROPRIATE LEGISLATION

* IN 2018, CO REPATRIATED ABOUT EUR 88 MILLION FROM MTN IRANCELL INCLUDING EUR 61 MILLION OF FULL 2017 DIVIDEND DUE TO CO AND FURTHER EUR 27 MILLION OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS

* REMAINING BALANCE DUE TO MTN IS APPROXIMATELY IRR10,000BN (APPROXIMATELY EUR 200 MILLION)