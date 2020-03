BRIEF-MTN South Africa Announces Outcomes From Engagements With The Competition Commission

March 20 (Reuters) - MTN Group Ltd:

* JSE: MTN - MTN SOUTH AFRICA ANNOUNCES OUTCOMES FROM ENGAGEMENTS WITH THE COMPETITION COMMISSION

* MTN GROUP - MTN SA HAS DEVELOPED A SET OF VOLUNTARY UNDERTAKINGS IN FORM OF A SOCIAL COMPACT TO FURTHER ADDRESS AFFORDABILITY OF DATA SERVICES

* MTN GROUP LTD - REMAINS IN DISCUSSION WITH COMPETITION COMMISSION ON OPTIONS TO FORMALISE ELECTIVE SOLUTIONS

* MTN GROUP LTD - THERE WILL BE PRESSURE ON MTN SA’S SHORT-TERM FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FROM INITIATIVES

* MTN - PRICING CUT TO BE COMPENSATED OVER TIME BY ELASTICITY, CUSTOMER GROWTH, GROWTH IN PREPAID DATA SERVICE REVENUE TO RETURN IN COUPLE OF QUARTERS