2 days ago
BRIEF-MTouche Technology enters into agreement with Octa Gravity
#IT Services & Consulting
August 2, 2017 / 10:20 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-MTouche Technology enters into agreement with Octa Gravity

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Mtouche Technology Bhd

* Entered into master collaboration partnership agreement with Octa Gravity Company Limited

* Octa to collaborate with MTouche to jointly develop and market proprietary and innovative digital media and infotainment platform ‍​

* Agreement will not have material impact on earnings of Group for financial year ending 30 June 2018

* Agreement expected to contribute positively to earnings of MTouche Group Source text: (bit.ly/2ujdfiE) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

