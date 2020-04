April 14 (Reuters) - mTouche Technology Bhd:

* MTOUCHE TECHNOLOGY BHD- ENTERED INTO A SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH NETWORK GLOBAL SOLUTIONS PTY LTD

* MTOUCHE TECHNOLOGY-DEAL TO COLLABORATE WITH NGS IN PROMOTING, MARKETING & DISTRIBUTING NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (2019-NCOV) RT-PCR DETECTION & DIAGNOSTIC KIT

* MTOUCHE TECHNOLOGY- FOR INITITAL DEAL TERM, 1RT-PCR DETECTION & DIAGNOSTIC KIT AND 1 IGM/IGG RAPID TEST KIT TO BE PRICED AT $15 AND $7.5 RESPECTIVELY