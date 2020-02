BRIEF-MTR Corp Says Co Entered Arrangements For Operation Of First Phase Of Tuen Ma Line

Feb 11 (Reuters) - MTR Corp Ltd:

* ENTERED ARRANGEMENTS FOR OPERATION OF FIRST PHASE OF TUEN MA LINE

* COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS ON FIRST PHASE OF TUEN MA LINE ARE EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON 14 FEB

* CO AND KOWLOON-CANTON RAILWAY CORP ENTERED INTO SUPPLEMENTAL SERVICE CONCESSION AGREEMENT FOR FIRST PHASE OF TUEN MA LINE

* HK TRANSPORT OPERATIONS, HK STATION COMMERCIAL & PROPERTY RENTAL BUSINESSES, MAINLAND CHINA BUSINESSES, SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED FROM NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

* THERE HAS BEEN SEVERE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON PATRONAGE OF GROUP'S DOMESTIC SERVICES DUE TO REDUCTION IN TOURISM, DELAYED RESUMPTION OF SCHOOL