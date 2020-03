BRIEF-MTR Sees Financial Impact From COVID-19 & HK Public Order Events In Jan, Feb Of HK$1.3 Bln

March 5 (Reuters) - MTR Corp Ltd:

* FINAL ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF HK$0.98 PER SHARE RECOMMENDED

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK ON BUSINESSES IS LIKELY TO CONTINUE FOR SOME TIME

* MANY BUSINESSES BEING SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED BY COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$11,932 MILLION VERSUS HK$16,008 MILLION

* FROM PRELIM ACCOUNTS, SEES COVID-19 & HK PUBLIC ORDER EVENTS FINANCIAL HIT IN JAN,FEB ABOUT HK$1.3 BILLION ON NET PROFIT OF RECURRENT BUSINESSES

* TAKEN NUMBER OF COST CONTROL MEASURES TO MITIGATE FINANCIAL IMPACT OF SITUATION FROM COVID-19 OUTBREAK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: