Nov 30 (Reuters) - Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd :

* MTS ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.04

* Q3 REVENUE $2.1 MILLION VERSUS $3.3 MILLION

* Q3 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.04

* MER TELEMANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS - SHORTLY AFTER Q3, A CUSTOMER OF VEXIGO NOTIFIED CO THEY WERE WITHHOLDING SOME PAYMENTS

* MER TELEMANAGEMENT - INABILITY TO RECOGNIZE AFFECTED REVENUES, COST OF REVENUES NEGATIVELY IMPACTED REVENUES AND MARGINS IN Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: