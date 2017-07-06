FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MTS Systems Corp says on July 6, co entered into amendment to its credit agreement dated as of July 5, 2016
July 6, 2017 / 8:48 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-MTS Systems Corp says on July 6, co entered into amendment to its credit agreement dated as of July 5, 2016

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - MTS Systems Corp:

* MTS Systems Corp says on July 6, co entered into an amendment to its credit agreement dated as of July 5, 2016 - sec filing

* MTS systems-agreement amended to decrease applicable interest rate margin for tranche b term loans by 100 basis points for eurocurrency, ABR term loans

* MTS Systems Corp - applicable margin for tranche b term loans designated as eurocurrency term loans will be 3.25%

* MTS Systems Corp - applicable rate for tranche b term loans designated as abr term loans will be 2.25% Source text (bit.ly/2sRrmuw) Further company coverage:

