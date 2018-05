May 7 (Reuters) - MTS Systems Corp:

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.44

* Q2 REVENUE $191.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $193.9 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.48 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018, EXPECT TO INCUR AN ADDITIONAL $1.0 MILLION TO $2.0 MILLION OF PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING COSTS

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: