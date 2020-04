April 30 (Reuters) - Mtu Aero:

* CEO SAYS ~WE’RE PLANNING VIRTUAL AGM IN Q3

* CEO SAYS ~CURRENTLY NO CONSIDERABLE SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS

* CEO SAYS ~HAVE APPLIED FOR SHORTER WORKING HOURS UNTIL END OF OCTOBER AS PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE, CAN BE EXTENDED

* CFO SAYS ~WE HAVE CUT EQUIPMENT INVESTMENT BY 50% FOR 2020

* CEO SAYS THERE WILL BE CANCELLATIONS IN COMMERCIAL PLANES, BUT MOST WILL BE POSTPONEMENTS

* CEO SAYS CURRENTLY, WE DO NOT PLAN JOB CUTS, BUT WE CANNOT CATEGORICALLY EXCLUDE THIS