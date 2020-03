March 17 (Reuters) - MTU Aero Engines AG:

* MTU AERO ENGINES AG - SUPERVISORY BOARD OF MTU AERO ENGINES RESOLVES TO EXTEND CONTRACTS OF PETER KAMERITSCH AND LARS WAGNER

* MTU AERO ENGINES AG - CONTRACTS EXTENDED BY FIVE YEARS THROUGH DECEMBER 2025