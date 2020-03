BRIEF-MTU Aero Engines Withdraws 2020 Guidance

March 26 (Reuters) - MTU AERO ENGINES AG:

* MTU AERO ENGINES AG WITHDRAWS GUIDANCE 2020

* DECISION IS BASED ON ASSESSMENT OF MARKET SCENARIOS PRESENTLY DEEMED LIKELY, AND ON A CATALOGUE OF EXPENDITURE REDUCTION MEASURES

* REVENUES AND ADJUSTED EBIT FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2020 ARE EXPECTED NOT TO GROW WITH A HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE AS FORECAST

* CASH CONVERSION RATE, EXPRESSING RATIO OF FREE CASHFLOW TO NET INCOME ADJUSTED, IS ALSO LIKELY NOT TO REACH FORECAST 70 PERCENT IN 2020

* DUE TO DYNAMIC OF DEVELOPMENTS IN CONTEXT OF COVID-19 A SPECIFICATION OF EXPECTATIONS CAN BE MADE ONLY AT A LATER POINT IN TIME