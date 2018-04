April 16 (Reuters) - China Yuchai International Ltd:

* MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCES MASS PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES

* CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL - UNIT MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES IN ITS NEW FACILITY IN YULIN CITY, CHINA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)