FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-MTY announces intention to restate its financial statements and management discussion and analysis
Sections
Featured
FCC plans to ditch 'net neutrality'
Politics
FCC plans to ditch 'net neutrality'
A defector's getaway
North Korea
A defector's getaway
China's pig farmers go north, upending world's top meat, grain market
China
China's pig farmers go north, upending world's top meat, grain market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2017 / 12:07 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-MTY announces intention to restate its financial statements and management discussion and analysis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - MTY Food Group Inc

* MTY announces its intention to restate its financial statements and management discussion and analysis

* MTY Food Group Inc - ‍intends to restate its consolidated financial statements for year ended Nov 2016 and 3 and 9-month period ended August 31, 2017​

* MTY Food Group -‍determined methodology used to calculate fair value of liability related to Kahala Gift Cards at time of acquisition was inappropriate​

* MTY Food - ‍restatement of financial statements has no impact on past, current, future cash flows of MTY and in no way affects co’s business operations​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.