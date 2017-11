Nov 14 (Reuters) - Mty Food Group Inc

* Mty Food Group Inc enters into an agreement to acquire the counter custom burgers and built custom burgers

* Mty Food Group Inc - ‍total consideration for transaction will be financed using MTY’s cash on hand and existing credit facilities​

* Mty Food Group Inc - ‍following deal closing , head office of counter and built will be moved from its current location in Culver City to Scottsdale​