Feb 19 (Reuters) - MTY Food Group Inc:

* MTY ENTERS INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE ASSETS OF GRABBAGREEN

* MTY FOOD GROUP INC - DEAL FOR AN ESTIMATED CONSIDERATION OF USD $2.75 MILLION

MTY FOOD GROUP INC - ONE OF CO'S WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARIES HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF GRABBAGREEN FRANCHISE SYSTEM