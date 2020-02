Feb 26 (Reuters) - Muar Ban Lee Group Bhd:

* QTRLY YEAR AGO NET PROFIT 3.6 MILLION RGT

* GROUP’S OUTLOOK FOR FY2020 HAS TURNED MORE CAUTIOUS AMID WORSENING COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* BOARD EXPECTS PERFORMANCE OF GROUP WILL REMAIN SATISFACTORY FOR FY20 Source ( bit.ly/2SZOXth) Further company coverage: