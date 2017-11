Nov 29 (Reuters) -

* MUBADALA INVESTMENT COMPANY ACQUIRES VERNO CAPITAL’S PRIVATE EQUITY ADVISORY UNIT

* ‍MUBADALA INVESTMENT - ACQUIRED VERNO CAPITAL‘S UNIT TO “STRENGTHEN” INTERNAL INVESTMENT AND ASSET MANAGEMENT CAPABILITY ACROSS RUSSIA AND CIS REGION​

* MUBADALA INVESTMENT COMPANY SAYS MUBADALA WILL CONTINUE TO BE A LONG-TERM INVESTOR AND MAJOR SHAREHOLDER IN VERNO​‍​

* ‍MUBADALA INVESTMENT SAYS TRANSACTION SEES A NUMBER OF VERNO EMPLOYEES TRANSFER TO MUBADALA​