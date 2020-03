BRIEF-Mudrick Capital Management LP Reports 9.9% Stake In Quorum Health

March 23 (Reuters) - Quorum Health Corp:

* MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 9.9% STAKE IN QUORUM HEALTH CORP AS OF MARCH 11, 2020 - SEC FILING

* MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP PURCHASED QUORUM HEALTH SECURITIES BASED ON BELIEF THAT SUCH SECURITIES, WHEN PURCHASED, WERE “UNDERVALUED”

* MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP SAYS ON MARCH 23, MUDRICK’S LEGAL COUNSEL DELIVERED A LETTER TO QUORUM HEALTH CORP

* MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMEN-IN LETTER, EXPRESSED BELIEF THAT PURSUING VALUE DESTRUCTIVE RESTRUCTURING PROCESS WITH QUORUM HEALTH’S CREDITORS UNNECESSARY

* MUDRICK CAPITAL -IN LETTER, BY REQUESTING MEETING WITH QUORUM HEALTH BOARD TO DISCUSS ACTIONS THAT BELIEVE ARE NECESSARY FOR CO TO CORRECT ITS COURSE