BRIEF-Mudrick Capital Management Reports 5.6 Pct Stake In Globalstar, Says Stock Is "Deeply Undervalued"

April 11 (Reuters) - Mudrick Capital Management Lp:

* MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP SAYS ON APRIL 11, DELIVERED LETTER TO GLOBALSTAR’S BOARD TO EXPRESS BELIEF THAT GLOBALSTAR’S STOCK IS “DEEPLY UNDERVALUED”

* MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 5.6 PCT STAKE IN GLOBALSTAR INC AS OF APRIL 11 - SEC FILING

* MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP SAYS PURCHASED GLOBALSTAR INC SHARES BASED ON BELIEF THAT SHARES, WHEN PURCHASED, WERE “UNDERVALUED”

* MUDRICK CAPITAL - STATED WAS WILLING TO LEND GLOBALSTAR $150 MLN IN NON-CONVERTIBLE FINANCING INSTRUMENT TO HELP ADDRESS CAPITAL NEEDS THROUGH 2019

* MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS IT WOULD NOT SUPPORT ANY OVERTURE BY GLOBALSTAR TO SEEK ADDITIONAL FINANCING FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER THERMO COMPANIES