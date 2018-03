March 19 (Reuters) - Mueller Industries Inc:

* MUELLER INDUSTRIES - ON MARCH 15, CO ENTERED EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH GREGORY CHRISTOPHER, PURSUANT TO WHICH HE WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CO’S CEO

* MUELLER INDUSTRIES - EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT CHRISTOPHER TO RECEIVE BASE SALARY OF NOT LESS THAN $1.1 MILLION PER YEAR