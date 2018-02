Feb 1 (Reuters) - Mueller Water Products Inc:

* MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS REPORTS 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 SALES ROSE 6.6 PERCENT TO $178.3 MILLION

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.34

* QUARTER ‍INCLUDED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $42.6 MILLION DUE TO FEDERAL INCOME TAX LEGISLATION​