May 7 (Reuters) - Mueller Water Products Inc:

* MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS REPORTS 2018 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q2 SALES $233.2 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $213.4 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.10 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 7 TO 9 PERCENT

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CONVERSION MARGIN TO RANGE BETWEEN 25 AND 30 PERCENT

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $875.9 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S