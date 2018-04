BRIEF-MUFG Enters Into Sales Plan With Morgan Stanley And MS & Co

April 18 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc :

* MUFG ENTERS INTO SALES PLAN WITH MORGAN STANLEY AND MS & CO.

* MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC - MUFG WILL SELL SHARES OF MORGAN STANLEY COMMON STOCK (“COMMON STOCK”) TO MORGAN STANLEY

* MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC - IMPACT OF SALE OF SHARES ON FINANCIAL RESULTS OF MUFG FOR YEAR ENDING MARCH 2019 WILL BE MINOR

* MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC - PLAN IS ONLY INTENDED TO ENSURE THAT MUFG’S BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP WILL REMAIN BELOW 24.9% OF OUTSTANDING SHARES

* MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC - PLAN WILL HAVE NO IMPACT ON STRATEGIC ALLIANCE BETWEEN MUFG AND MORGAN STANLEY, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE IN JAPAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: