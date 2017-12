Dec 11 (Reuters) - MUI Properties Bhd:

* ANDREW KHOO BOO YEOW TO BE APPOINTED AS CEO AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE 1 JAN 2018

* REDESIGNATES KHOO KAY PENG AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN