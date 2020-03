March 24 (Reuters) - Mulberry Group PLC:

* UPDATE ON TRADING AND IMPACT OF COVID-19

* AS A RESULT OF IMPACT ON COMPANY’S TRADING OF COVID-19, BOARD NOW EXPECTS COMPANY TO MAKE A SMALL LOSS IN SECOND HALF

* ON 21 MARCH 2020, BOARD TOOK DECISION TO CLOSE MULBERRY STORES IN UK UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* DETERMINED THAT IT IS APPROPRIATE TO SUSPEND ALL SHAREHOLDER DISTRIBUTIONS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE