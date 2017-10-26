BRIEF-Mulesoft Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.19

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mulesoft Inc:
* Mulesoft announces financial results for the third quarter 2017
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.19
* Q3 revenue $77.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $71.5 million
* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.13
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mulesoft Inc - sees q4 total revenue between $82 million and $84 million
* Mulesoft Inc - sees Q4 non-gaap net loss per share of approximately $0.12
* Mulesoft Inc - sees fy 2017 total revenue between $290 million and $292 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $78.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.39, revenue view $280.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mulesoft Inc - sees 2017 non-gaap net loss per share between $0.41 and $0.43