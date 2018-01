Jan 9 (Reuters) - MULKIA INVESTMENT COMPANY:

* MULKIA GULF REAL ESTATE REIT ACQUIRES 76 PERCENT STAKE IN VIVIENDA HOTEL VILLAS AL HADA FOR 95 MILLION RIYALS

* ACQUISITION WILL BE FINANCED IN PART THROUGH ANY OFFERING SURPLUS AVAILABLE IN FUND OF 18 MILLION RIYALS, 77 MILLION RIYALS BY BORROWING FROM LOCAL BANKS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )